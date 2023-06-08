These students of JEE Advanced will get a chance to do B.Tech for free in Jharkhand’s prestigious IIT-ISM Dhanbad

Dhanbad IIT ISM Management this year Enrollment in B.Tech course Initiative has been taken to attract topper students for Students who get up to 600 rank in JEE Advanced will be given free BTech by the institute. Tuition fee, annual fee, semester fee, hostel and mess fee will also not be charged from the students. The institute will get the education of these students done from its IRD fund. However, the students taking admission will have to fulfill some eligibility criteria. Grade point more than 9 CGPA will have to be brought in every semester examination. If the students get less marks in the examination of any semester, then in the next semester the students will have to pay all the fees. If any disciplinary action is taken against such students, all fees will be charged from them in the next semester. This year IIT ISM has 1125 seats for 14 B.Tech programs.

Got an opening below 1000 rank in 2021

The best opening so far in IIT was found in 2021. This year the institute got opening in JEE Advanced in Computer Science with 907 rank. Last year in 2022 the opening rank of the institute was 1389. The institute has given this offer to the students to improve their opening rank.

Counseling will start from June 19

This year JEE Advanced exam result will be released on June 18. From the next day (June 19) the window of JoSAA counseling (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) 2023 will open for all IITs, NITs, IIITs. The schedule has been released by JoSAA on Wednesday.

Will be able to register till June 28

The JoSAA counseling process will be held in six rounds from June 19 to July 31. Students will be able to do registration and college choice filling on the JoSAA counseling website from June 19. The last date is till 5 pm on June 28.

Online counseling will be done in six rounds

The first round of seat allotment will take place on June 30. Students who will be allotted seats in the first round will have to confirm their seats by depositing the seat acceptance fee and uploading the documents during online reporting. The second round of seat allotment will be held on July 6, the third on July 12, the fourth on July 16, and the fifth on July 21. The seat allotment for the last i.e. sixth round will take place on July 26. In this way the counseling process will be completed in six rounds. Its final reporting will have to be done by July 28.

These documents will be necessary in online reporting

After seat allotment in JoSAA counselling, students will have to scan and upload 10th, 12th mark sheet, category certificate, photocopy of canceled cheque, medical certificate, JEE Main and Advanced admit card etc. in online reporting. EWS and OBC students will have to give category certificate after April 1, 2023. Otherwise their category will be canceled and seat will be allotted from open rank. Even after this, if any seat remains vacant in any IIT, then there will be two special rounds of counselling. The new session will start in all IITs of the country from 28th July and in NITs from 17th August.

