These teachers will be transferred, the portal did not open for online application, teachers were divided on the basis of transfer marks

Lucknow . Manju, who has been working as an assistant teacher since 2015 in a primary school in the aspirational district, 200 km from Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, is upset. She wants that she should be transferred somewhere in Agra, Hathras and Mathura. She has been trying for years but the district in which she is working is an aspirational district. For this reason, he was not transferred even after applying. The Basic Education Department announced the transfer program on 8th June. Like in other districts, teachers will be transferred from the district where Manju is working. The reason for Manju’s unhappiness even after the ban on the transfer was lifted is because of the ‘weight’ on the basis of which the Basic Education Department will prepare the transfer merit.

Fear of falling behind in merit

Rahul Kumar, an assistant teacher working in Bahraich, is also scared about what will happen if his merit is less. Manju Sharma said in a conversation with Prabhat Khabar that except eight aspirational districts, the teachers of all the districts have got two chances for transfer. This time transfers are also being done from the aspirational district, but the government has decided to transfer only ten percent of the teachers. While these districts not only have the highest number of teachers waiting for transfer due to the ban, the number of senior most teachers waiting in line for transfer is also much higher than any other non-aspirational district. In such a situation, there was a need to increase the limit of 10 percent to two times to compensate for the injustice done to the teachers of these districts in the past. Why they are being discriminated against whose husband and wife are not in government jobs. Those doing private jobs also have families.

Discrimination between government and private jobs in transfers

Some other teachers, on the condition of anonymity, said that the weighting for transfer (total marks to decide seniority) has been set in such a way that it is impossible to transfer a general teacher. It is understandable to give extra marks to the sick and disabled to bring them merit, but it is not practical to give 10 marks to government employees. Mukesh, who is working in Karyaram Noida in Balrampur, gives an example, – He is a resident of Lucknow and is an engineer in a private company. Wife is working in Sonbhadra. The husband of the teacher who teaches with her is also a teacher and is working in her home district. Due to getting weightage, the teacher accompanying the wife will definitely be transferred. Both of them will work from their home. Both of us will remain hundreds of kilometers away from home.

This is how the preference of teachers will be decided for transfer

For every completed year of service – 1 point

Divyang Teacher / Teacher – 10 marks

Suffering from incurable serious disease – 20 marks

Husband and wife in government service – 10 marks

Single parent – 10 points

Female – 10

National award winning teacher / teacher – 05

State awardee teacher / teacher – 03

Application from 9, date of release June 27

On June 8, the secretary of the UP Basic Education Council issued a letter to all district basic education officers, ordering them to start the process of inter-district transfer. Under the prescribed program, applications for inter-state transfer were to be taken from June 9. In the excitement of going home, as soon as the midnight of June 8 ended, the teachers started efforts to open the link. It is another matter that the portal is not open. Teachers will be able to apply on the portal developed by NIC from June 9 to June 14 midnight. From June 10 to 18, BSA will verify and lock the data. From June 19 to 22, NIC will process the transfer. Will be relieved from 27th June.