These teachers will not be able to apply for appointment in Bihar, know why the education department disqualified them?

Bihar Teacher Vacancy: In the ongoing application process for the post of school teacher in government schools of Bihar, such teachers appointed and working under Panchayati Raj and Municipal bodies will not be able to apply, who have been appointed on the basis of fake certificates in the Monitoring Investigation Bureau or any other investigation. Have been found guilty. They will not be considered eligible to apply for appointment to the post of school teacher. The Education Department has issued guidelines to all district education officers in this context.

Posted teachers will have to take NOC for application

According to the letter issued by the Joint Secretary of the Education Department, Sanjay Kumar, the teachers appointed in Panchayati Raj and Municipal bodies will also have to obtain clearance from the appointing authority before the last date for submission of applications. In case of getting selected for the post of school teacher, it will be necessary to make the no objection certificate available to the concerned District Education Officer before the appointment. Apart from this, before contributing to the newly appointed post, it will be necessary to retire them from the competent authority of the Panchayati Raj and Municipal body. Also, this information will have to be given to the concerned District Education Officer before contributing to the post of school teacher.

Relaxation in age limit for employed teachers

Apart from this, the education department has once again made it clear that the decisions taken before relaxing the maximum age for the employed teachers will remain unchanged. Joint Secretary Sanjay Kumar has told all the District Education Officers to ensure that the information about the given guidelines is given to all the concerned. In this way, teachers appointed and working in Panchayati Raj and Municipal bodies will follow these conditions along with the mandatory qualification prescribed for appointment to the cadre post of school teacher.

