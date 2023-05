These trains running via Jharkhand will remain canceled on May 24, know the reason

Traffic cum power block has been taken on 24 for the start of normal height subway between Kansbahal-Rajgangpur stations in Jamshedpur Chakradharpur Railway Division. For this reason, it has been decided to cancel eight trains including Howrah-Mumbai Duronto, Tata-Bilaspur running on this route on May 24.

Railways has started 18109-18110 Tatanagar-Itwari-Tatanagar Express, 08167-08168 Rourkela-Jharsuguda-Rourkela MEMU Special, 18113-18114 Tatanagar-Bilaspur-Tatanagar Express, 18125-18126 Rourkela-Puri-Rourkela Express,

18107-18108 Rourkela-Jagdalpur-Rourkela Intercity Express, 18175-18176 Hatia-Jharsuguda-Hatia MEMU Express, 2262 Howrah-Mumbai CSMT Duronto Express are cancelled. The journey of 12261 Mumbai CSMT-Howrah Duronto Express is also canceled on 23 May.