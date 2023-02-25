News

“They cut girls’ faces with razors”: Ukrainian basketball coach created a gang and became the main pimp in Kyiv

Украинский тренер по баскетболу Ткаченко содержал бордели в Венгрии и на Украине

February 26 – BLiTZ. Ukrainian officials and athletes have repeatedly topped the ratings of criminal elements, not only in Ukraine, but also in nearby regions. One of these authorities was the Ukrainian athlete and coach of the women’s basketball team Igor Tkachenko (Skull), writes Lenta.ru.

According to the agency, he kept several brothels in Ukraine and neighboring Hungary. The crime boss became famous for his sadistic attitude towards women, often mocked them and could cut their faces with a razor blade.

Earlier it was reported about several criminal gangs in Ukraine that collected tribute from taxi drivers and market employees. It turned out that all the detachments of bandits were led by a high-ranking policeman in Kyiv – Valery Kur.

