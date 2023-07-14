Third meeting of G-20 FMCBG to be held on July 17-18 in Gandhinagar

New Delhi, 14 July (Hindustan Times). The third meeting of the G-20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) under the chairmanship of India will be held on July 17 and 18 in Gandhinagar, the capital of Gujarat. It will be jointly chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Official sources said on Friday that the FMCBG meeting would be held on July 17 and 18 in Gandhinagar, the capital of Gujarat. Before this, today on July 14 and tomorrow on July 15, there will be a conference of G-20 finance and central bank representatives in Gandhinagar. In this, many issues related to the global economy and international financial structure will be discussed.

These meetings are being held in the G-20 chaired by India. The FMCBG meeting, to be chaired by Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das, will be attended by 66 delegates from 19 countries and the European Union (EU).