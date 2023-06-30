This 37 year old cricketer considers MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik as ideal, still waiting for selection in Team India

due to extreme competition Indian Cricket Team Making a place in IPL is not easy for any player. There are many such cricketers who have had a great domestic season, yet they have not been able to get Team India’s jersey. recent days sarfaraz khan There is one such name. Sarfaraz has played explosive innings in Ranji in the last few seasons, but he did not get a chance in the Test team against the West Indies. However, Sheldon Jackson of Saurashtra has not given up yet.

Sheldon Jackson has also played for KKR

K Sheldon Jackson, 37, impressed for Saurashtra last season and also represents Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League. Having played 90 first-class matches and 77 List A matches, Jackson is yet to be selected in the Indian team. Last year, when he was not even selected for India ‘A’, he expressed his disappointment.

Inspiration comes from Dhoni and Karthik

Jackson said on his official Twitter handle, ‘I have the right to believe and dream that if I have performed for three consecutive seasons, I can be selected not on the basis of age but on the basis of my performance. Tired of hearing that I am a good player and artist but I am old, I am 35 not 75. In an interview with Sportskeeda, Jackson said that he gets inspiration from India legends Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni to continue his cricket career.

Dhoni won IPL for the fifth time at the age of 41

While Karthik made a spectacular comeback to Team India last year at the age of 37, Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to a record fifth IPL title this year at the age of 41. He said, ‘When I see Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni, I get inspired. I was with him (Karthik) in KKR and I have seen his complete transformation. At the stage of my career that I am at, he is an inspiration for me.

Where will you show your talent if you don’t get a chance

Jackson said, ‘If you don’t get a chance, where will you make an impact? I can never comment on anyone’s selection. I can only ask myself why I was not selected. I will never call the selector and ask why I am not there. If I wasn’t good enough, I wouldn’t have played 90+ games with an average close to 50.’ Jackson did not play in the IPL this year, but is expected to play for Saurashtra when the domestic season starts.