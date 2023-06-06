This actress of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will enter in Bigg Boss OTT 2! You will be shocked to hear the name

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been tickling the audience since a long time. This is a popular comedy show. Although the show has been in discussion for some time. The show and its makers are embroiled in controversies. Jennifer Mistry, who played the role of Mrs. Sodhi, leveled some serious allegations against producer Asit Kumar Modi. It was being said that this is all a publicity stunt and she wants to enter Bigg Boss or any reality show. The actress has now broken her silence on these rumours.

Jennifer Mistry will be seen in Bigg Boss?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jennifer Mistry accused Asit Modi of sexual harassment. After that the news of his leaving the show shocked everyone. In an interview with Telly Chakkar, the actress was asked that her allegations are a publicity stunt and she wants to go to Bigg Boss or any other reality show. To this the actress said, “Not at all, not interested.”

‘I think Bigg Boss 3 months…’

Jennifer Mistry further said, 19 years in this industry and 15 years with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, no one has ever heard anything controversial about me. If they approach me, I will think at that time. I don’t plan my future, I am a very homely person. Nothing is for publicity. I think Bigg Boss is for 3 months and if I go there, I will come back within a week. Because I cannot live without my family. Haven’t planned anything.

Monica Bhadoria had said this

After Jennifer Mistry, other actors of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah like Monica Bhadauria, Priya Ahuja also talked about the working environment on the sets of the show. Monica had described working in the show as torture. He said that during that time thoughts of suicide used to come to his mind. She also said that the atmosphere of the show forced her to leave the show.