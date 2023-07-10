This actress will replace ‘Sai’ in Ghum Hai Kisikey Kyaar Meiin from Naagin 7, here’s who she is

StarPlus’ show Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein Ki Sai i.e. Ayesha Singh has been missing her a lot ever since the fans said goodbye to the show. He has gained very good popularity in a very short time. Now news was coming that Ayesha Singh has been approached for Ekta Kapoor’s show Naagin 7. However, if media reports are to be believed then the names of more actresses have been added in this race. Please tell that Naagin 6 is about to end. Directed by Tejashwi Prakash, the show became a hit season. When Tejashwi Prakash was in Bigg Boss 15, she was chosen by Ekta Kapoor as the lead actress.

This actress can become Naagin

Ever since the new promo of Naagin 7 has come, the excitement has awakened in the minds of the fans as to who will become the Naagin. The names of actresses like Priyanka Chahar Chowdhary, Ayesha Singh and Sumbul Touqueer Khan are coming to the fore. Fans on the internet are saying that Priyanka Chahar Chowdhary can be a part of Naagin 7. Some people are also taking the name of Sumbul Tauqeer Khan. Because when Ekta Kapoor came to Bigg Boss 16’s house for audition, she gave attention to Sumbul.

Ayesha Singh can become Naagin

However, now the name of Ayesha Singh of ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein’ has also been included in this list. A report in Filmbeat suggests that the makers of Naagin 7 have approached Ayesha Singh to play the lead role. A source told that he is a contender, but nothing official has happened. Well, this mystery will be solved only when the makers reveal all the details about the starcast of Naagin 7.

About Naagin Series

Ekta Kapoor’s show Naagin started in the year 2015. Since then many actresses have become a part of it. It started with Mouni Roy becoming Naagin and then reached Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma, Surbhi Chandna and now Tejashwi Prakash. Over the years Adah Sharma, Jasmine Bhasin, Karishma Tanna and other actresses also appeared in the show.