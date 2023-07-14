This budget smartphone launched with 8GB RAM and 6000mAh battery, get features and price details

Infinix Hot 30 Launched in India: Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Infinix has finally launched its latest budget segment smartphone Hot 30 5G in India. This smartphone targets those buyers who are thinking of buying a smartphone for themselves in a budget range without spending a lot of money. In such a situation, if you are looking for a 5G smartphone for yourself at a price of less than 15 thousand rupees, then we would advise you to checkout the infinix Hot 30. In this smartphone, the company will get to see many tremendous specs like 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage and Full HD+ display. Let us know in detail everything else related to this smartphone.

Infinix Hot 30 Specifications



If you are thinking of getting Infinix Hot 30 smartphone, then tell that the company has given a big 6.78 inch full HD+ display in it. This display also supports 120Hz fast refresh rate. This smartphone runs on the company’s latest OS XOS 13 and is based on Android 13. According to the company, two years of security patches and an Android update are going to be given to the users. Talking about camera setup, you will get to see dual camera setup in its rear. Its primary camera is 50MP and it has the capability of recording video in 2K quality. For selfie and video calling, an 8MP front camera has been given in its front. The company has also supported LED flash in its front.

Infinix Hot 30 Storage and Performance



If you look at it in terms of storage and performance, then it can prove to be a good smartphone. Infinix has given the option of 128GB internal storage with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage with 8GB RAM. If you want, you can increase its RAM virtually up to 8GB. For powerful and lag free performance, the company has used MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset in it. This chipset can handle all your day to day tasks with ease. Now talk about battery setup, you have been given 6000mAh battery in it and it also supports 18W fast charging technology. The company claims that this smartphone can deliver 53 hours of calling, 21 hours of video streaming, 13 hours of gaming and 35 days of battery life in standby mode.

Infinix Hot 30 Price and Availability



If you are thinking of buying this smartphone, then let us tell you that its sale has started from 12 noon today. The company has priced its base 4GB RAM and 128 internal storage variant at Rs 12,499, while the top end model i.e. 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant has been priced at Rs 13,499. Let us tell you that under the launch offers, a special discount of Rs 1,000 is being given along with the bank offer and 6 months no-cost EMI option. The company has introduced this smartphone in two color options. These include Aurora Blue and Night Black options. If you want, you can also order this smartphone from the online shopping platform Flipkart.