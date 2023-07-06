This century of Netherlands has a special connection with MS Dhoni, watch video

World Cup qualifiers are being played in Zimbabwe. In this qualifiers match, Netherlands has performed amazingly. The Netherlands team defeated Oman by a big margin in the last match. Netherlands star young batsman against Oman Vikramjit Singh Had played a brilliant century innings. At the same time, after his innings, a video has surfaced on social media. In this video Vikramjeet and Dhoni A special connection has been revealed between

There is a special connection between Vikramjeet and Dhoni.

Recently ICC has shared a video from its official Instagram account. In this video, Netherlands star batsman Vikramjeet Singh is seen wearing number 7 jersey. Former Indian team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni also used to wear number 7 jersey. Vikramjit has also told a special story regarding this jersey. Vikramjit said in this video that I get a lot of comments on social media for number 7 jersey. Everyone says that this is Dhoni’s jersey. My favorite jersey number was 10. But that jersey was already given to my fellow player. My second favorite was number 7 and I got his jersey. This amazing player of Netherlands had played a wonderful century innings of 110 runs while batting amazingly against Oman.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.jsDhoni and Ronaldo wear number 7 jersey

Let us tell you that Mahendra Singh Dhoni, considered to be the most successful captain in the history of Indian cricket, wore jersey number 7 throughout his career. Number 7 is considered to be Dhoni’s favourite. Dhoni’s birthday also falls on 7th July. Apart from Dhoni, Ronaldo, who is considered to be the uncrowned king of football, wears jersey number 7. There is a different craze for number 7 jersey among the fans too.