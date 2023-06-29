This character’s cut leaf in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will no longer be seen, this actress cried a lot hugging Sai

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: popular drama series lost in someone’s love The story has progressed. The story of Sai-Virat is over and now Savi has grown up. The new track has started and the audience is watching it with great interest. Meanwhile, a video is going viral on social media, in which Chhoti Savi i.e. Ariya Sakariya is seen crying. Ariya was seen crying bitterly on the last day of the shoot. Now Savi will not be seen in the show.

Savi will not be seen in ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein’

Actually, the track of Sai-Virat in the serial ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein’ is over. The story has come forward 20 years and in such a situation, the entry of Badi Savi has been done. Chhoti Savi i.e. Ariya Sakaria has posted a video on her Instagram, in which Chhoti Savi started crying while bidding farewell to the team of the show. Ariya was seen crying hugging Sai i.e. Ayesha Singh. She is also seen having fun with the entire team.

Users are commenting a lot on the video. A media user wrote, Ayesha and Ariya’s bond is really cute. One user wrote, don’t cry child. One user wrote, everyone will miss Doll. One user wrote, the poor thing is crying so much. Many users advised her not to cry. Some people are making heart emoji on the video.

Bhanika Sharma is now playing the character of Badi Savi. She said, “I am very excited and grateful, but nervous at the same time because ‘Gum Hain Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein’ already carries a legacy with it. The show has set a benchmark, and we are really looking forward to that. Let’s hope to reach the height. We have mixed feelings with a touch of nervousness and happiness.”

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai will die in Virat's arms! The story of both will end, a new twist will come