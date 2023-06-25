This company is giving unlimited data or calling benefits at a cost of Rs 240 per month

affordable prepaid recharge pack

Cheaper Affordable Recharge Plan: Recharge plans from one day to one year are available for companies like Jio, Airtel, Voda-Idea and BSNL in the telecom market.

long term recharge plan benefits

Generally people give importance to the monthly recharge plan. On the other hand, when compared with quarterly, half-yearly and annual plans, monthly plans are expensive and plans with long validity are cheap. In these plans, validity of more days is available in less cost.

Airtel Long Validity Plan

One such plan comes for Rs 719. In this plan, more data and calling benefits are available than the monthly plan. Along with this money is also saved. Not only this, users also get unlimited 5G data in this plan.

airtel new prepaid plans 2023

84 days validity is offered in this recharge plan of Bharti Airtel. Also, the user gets 1.5 GB data per day in this plan. After the daily data limit is over, the internet speed reduces to 64Kbps.

airtel recharge plans 2023

This plan comes with unlimited calling benefits. It gets Daily 100 SMS, App Exclusive 2 GB Free Data Coupon, Xstream App, Free Hello Tune, Free Subscription to Wynk Music. Also, unlimited 5G data is available in this plan.

sasta recharge plan

The monthly cost of this Rs 719 plan is Rs 240. Compare this with the Rs 265 plan, then 1 GB daily data is available in the Rs 265 monthly plan. In such a situation, Airtel’s Rs 719 plan is much more beneficial.