This fast bowler suspended during World Cup Qualifier, banned due to illegal bowling action

ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier 2023: The ICC has appointed the fast bowler of the US cricket team between the matches of the ICC ODI World Cup qualifiers being played in Zimbabwe. Kyle Phillip has been banned. 26-year-old Phillip has been banned from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect after his bowling action was found to be illegal. Kyle is part of the World Cup Qualifier team and he took 3 wickets in the match against the West Indies while bowling brilliantly.

Amazing performance against West Indies

Kyle Phillip was born in Trinidad. After this he settled in America and started his cricket career from there. Phillip took 3 wickets for 56 runs in 9.5 overs in the World Cup qualifier against the West Indies. Philip took the wickets of players like Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph in that match. After this match, the match officials complained about the suspicious bowling action of Phillip to the ICC Event Panel.

Banned due to illegal bowling action

The ICC Event Panel found Kyle Phillip’s bowling action illegal after examining it. After this, according to Article 6.7, the ICC immediately banned him from bowling in international cricket. There will be suspension on him till he proves his action legal.

USA’s poor performance in World Cup qualifiers

Let us tell you that in the ODI World Cup qualifiers, the American team has seen a very poor performance so far. The USA cricket team included in Group A has played 3 matches so far in the World Cup qualifiers. This team has had to face defeat in all the three matches. Because of this, she has not been able to even open her account in the points table. Now the team has to play its last league match against the hosts Zimbabwe on 26th June.

