This government bank has launched a new service under Project Wave, customers will get benefit like this

Project WAVE: Public sector Indian Bank has started Project WAVE for its digital transformation initiative. In this, the bank provides many types of services to the customer. The bank has now started a new service for the customers. Its information has been given by the bank.

Public sector Indian Bank has launched new services under its digital transformation initiative ‘Project Wave’. The bank has given this information. Under this, Indian Bank in association with National e-Governance Services Limited has launched an Electronic Bank Guarantee (e-BG) service, which will ease the traditional paper-based processes.

The bank said that with this move, the average time taken to issue a bank guarantee and reach the beneficiary will come down to a few minutes from 3-4 working days. Apart from this, now the facility of digital stamp and e-signature will be given instead of physical stamp paper and physical signature of the customers.

Apart from this, Indian Bank has also completely digitized the process of taking a vehicle loan. This facility will be for loans up to Rs 25 lakh. The bank has informed that the bank’s Managing Director and CEO SL Jain launched the digital services in the presence of senior officials in an event held recently in Chennai.