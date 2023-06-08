This Indian bowler got married in the midst of WTC final, see the first picture of marriage

prasidh krishna wedding

Prasidh Krishna Wedding: Team India is currently playing the final match of the World Test Championship against Australia in England. Meanwhile Indian fast bowler famous krishna Has given very good news to the fans.

prasidh krishna wedding

Famous Krishna has married girlfriend Rachna. Earlier on June 6, the matter of the famous’s engagement came to the fore. Famous got married only two days after the engagement.

prasidh krishna wedding

Shreyas Iyer, Jaspreet Bumrah, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal and many Karnataka players attended the famous Krishna’s wedding. Wedding pictures are becoming increasingly viral on social media.

prasidh krishna wedding

Famous and his wife are seen wearing garlands. During this, Krishna appeared in traditional style. The famous Krishna is looking very handsome in his matrimonial attire. Smile is visible on both of their faces.

prasidh krishna wedding

Famous Krishna has been struggling with his injury for a long time. He plays for Rajasthan Royals in IPL. However, this season he could not play due to his stress factor.

prasidh krishna wedding

The famous Krishna made his IPL debut on May 6, 2018, since then he has played a total of 51 matches. While bowling in these matches, he has taken 49 wickets at an average of 34.76. During this, his economy has been 8.92.

prasidh krishna wedding

Krishna made his international debut in 2021 through the ODI match played against England. Krishna has played 14 ODIs so far. In which while bowling, he has taken 25 wickets at an average of 23.92.