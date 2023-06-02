This is how Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann met Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, see photos

Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann met Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren today i.e. on 02 June. Hemant Soren welcomed Arvind Kejriwal with a bunch of flowers.

Punjab’s CM Bhagwant Singh Mann was also welcomed by CM Hemant Soren. Hemant Soren welcomed him at his residence by giving a bouquet of flowers.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reached the residence of CM Hemant Soren. Where each other joined hands and celebrated.

Arvind Kejriwal discussed many issues with CM Hemant Soren. The main agenda of the meeting was support against the Centre’s ordinance. During this, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was also present.

Please tell that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is uniting the opposition against this ordinance of the Modi government. Seeking support from all parties of the country. He has talked to the heads of many parties in this regard. In this connection, support has also been sought from the CM of Jharkhand.

Kejriwal was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha, Education Minister of Delhi Government Atishi Marlena and Delhi Assembly member Vinay Mishra. During this, Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand and JMM woman leader Mahua Maji were also present.