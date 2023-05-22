This is how Dinesh Gop used to contact his colleagues in Nepal, had made a good hold among the local people

PLFI supremo Dinesh Gope arrested by NIA was in Nepal for the last one year. From there he was running the organization in Jharkhand. During his stay in Nepal, Dinesh Gop had made good contact with the local people there. That’s why he lived there comfortably. In Jharkhand, some of his supporters used to send the levy money collected by other extremists of PLFI to Nepal.

In this, the name of Nilambar Gop has come to the fore as the most important associate. Nilambar Gop has been arrested and sent to jail along with another supporter by the Khunti police. Dinesh Gope never used to talk to anyone on a normal call. He used to talk to his colleague through internet calls and foreign numbers. There is also news that Dinesh Gop has also invested the money collected in levy in Nepal. Although this is still a matter of investigation.

According to the information received from the sources of the intelligence agency, the Jharkhand Police as well as the NI, Special Branch and the National Intelligence Agency were aware of Dinesh Gop’s presence in Nepal. A few months ago, a team of Jharkhand Police tried to catch him from Nepal. But the local police there did not cooperate that much with the Jharkhand police.

After this, the information about Dinesh Gop’s presence in Nepal was given to the intelligence agency there. According to information received from police sources, when Dinesh Gop was shot during an encounter with the Jharkhand police, he fled to Nepal. There he did not invite any PLFI militant to meet him. Instead of militants, he used to call his trusted supporters.