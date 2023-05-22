This is how Parineeti Chopra fell in love with Raghav Chadha, the actress told the story by sharing unseen photos of the engagement

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra got engaged to Raghav Chadha some time ago. Unseen pictures of the engagement have been posted by the actress on her Instagram. He has also written a long caption along with the pictures.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra wrote in the caption, When you know, you know. Had breakfast together and I knew he was the one. The most amazing person whose calm power would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. Their support, humor, wit and friendship is pure joy. that is my house.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra wrote, Our engagement party was like living a dream – a beautiful dream amidst love, laughter, emotions and lots of dancing. Emotions ran high as we hugged our dear ones and celebrated with them.

Parineeti Chopra

The actress further wrote, as a little girl influenced by princess stories, I imagined how my fairy tale would begin. Now that it’s done, it’s better than I could have imagined.

Parineeti Chopra

Users are congratulating him on the pictures. In this photo, Priyanka Chopra is seen applying Tilak to Raghav. Please tell that Priyanka and Parineeti are very close to each other. Both the sisters are often seen hanging out together.

Parineeti Chopra

In this picture, Parineeti is seen getting emotional and Raghav is seen handling her. This picture is very cute.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on 13 May. The pictures were very beautiful. The couple’s engagement was attended by their family and close friends. Apart from this, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also participated in it.