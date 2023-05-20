This is how PM Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, see photo

Modi meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in Japan. The picture of this meeting has come to the fore in which both the leaders are seen shaking hands with each other. It is visible in the picture that this meeting took place with great warmth.

In another picture, PM Modi and Zelenskyy are seen talking sitting at the table. During this, delegations of both the countries are also seen.

Let us tell you that this is the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders after the Russian attack on Ukraine in February last year. The Prime Minister’s Office ie PMO gave this information on social media.

The PMO tweeted on its Twitter wall – Prime Minister Modi held talks with President Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima. During this, Prime Minister Modi said that the war going on in Ukraine is a big issue for the whole world. It has also had many effects on the whole world. I don’t consider it a political issue, for me it is a humanity issue… India and personally I myself will do whatever we can to solve it.

Let us tell you that Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Friday to attend the annual summit of the G-7 group and the meeting of the top leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad). Modi arrived here as part of the first leg of his three-nation tour to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held meaningful bilateral talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday. During this, the two leaders agreed to deepen ties in areas such as trade and investment, information technology (IT), hardware manufacturing and defense and also reiterated their commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties.