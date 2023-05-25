This is how Sengol will be crowned in Parliament, the creator has a unique story, will be involved in the inauguration of Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the new President of the country on 28 May. Parliament House will inaugurate. All opposition parties have been invited for this. However, protesting against this, 19 opposition parties have boycotted the inauguration ceremony. Sengol, the symbol of transfer of power in the new Parliament House, will be installed near the seat of the Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

Ethirajulu and Sudhakar, who prepared Sengol, were invited to the opening ceremony of Parliament

A very special person has been invited for the inauguration ceremony of the Parliament House. Please inform that Ethirajulu and Sudhakar, the makers of Sengol, will be present at this historic moment. Significantly, Sengol was built in 1947 by Vummidi Bangaru Shetty, a goldsmith from Madras. It took about a month to make it. According to the Times of India report, Wummidi Bangaru Shetty got only Rs 15000 for this. Vummidi Ethirajulu and Vummidi Sudhakar were also involved in making it.

What do the descendants of Wummidi Bangaru say?

Amarendra Wummidi, a descendant of Wummidi Bangaru, said, sengol (scepter) which symbolizes the transfer of power. It was first received by Jawaharlal Nehru through priests. It was prepared by our second generation in August 1947, said Jitendra, a descendant of Wummidi Bangaru Shetty. Nandi has been installed in the upper part of Sengol (scepter). It is entrusted by one king to another as a transfer of power.

Such is the story of preparation of Sengol

Speaking to the media, Vummidi Ethirajulu said, he had received the order to make it first. It was told that it has to go to a very special place. For this the picture was shown and it was told that similar sengol has to be prepared. He told, a silver sengol was made, in which a layer of Sore was plated.

Sengol will be established according to Tamil customs

According to the Times of India report, when the Parliament House will be inaugurated, Sengol will be installed with Tamil customs at that time.

Home Minister Amit Shah told, will receive ‘Sengol’ from an Adhinam of Tamil Nadu

The Union Home Minister said in a press conference on Wednesday, our government believes that it is inappropriate to keep this sacred ‘Sengol’ in the museum. There can be no other place more appropriate, sacred and appropriate than the Parliament House for the establishment of ‘Sengol’. Shah said, therefore, on the same day when the new Parliament building is dedicated to the nation, Modi will very humbly receive the ‘Sengol’ from an Aadhimam of Tamil Nadu and with great respect, place it near the chair of the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Sengol was given to Nehru after sanctifying it with the water of the Ganges.

CR Kesavan, the great-grandson of India’s first Indian Governor-General C. Rajagopalachari, told that this scepter was first given to Mountbatten, which was later given to the priest who was sanctified with Ganges water and later to Nehru. This was a historical event. No one knew about this. This scepter was kept in Allahabad Museum saying that it is a golden walking stick which was given to Panjit Nehru. He said, I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reviving this sacred scepter Sengol. In 1947, when independence was near, Rajagopalachari told Nehru that it was an ancient Indian civilizational tradition that when there is a transfer of power, the sacred scepter Sangol is handed over to the new king by the chief priest and that should be the case.