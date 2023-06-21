this is how the 9th international yoga day was celebrated with the theme yoga for vasudhaiva kutumbakam rjl

International Yoga Day: On June 21, the 9th International Yoga Day is being celebrated all over the world including India. Yoga programs were also organized in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh. On the occasion of Yoga Day in Lucknow, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna practiced yoga at the Residency. On this occasion, he said that Yoga Day is the day to bind the whole world in one thread. It should not be linked to religion at all because it is just exercise that keeps you healthy. It was recognized internationally 9 years ago, 9th International Yoga Day is being celebrated as an event in all the districts of the state. Pictures of Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Agra, Aligarh are in front of you.