This is India’s unique and only railway station, where visa and passport have to be taken to go

Indian Railways is the fourth largest rail network in the world and the second largest in Asia, but do you know that there is also a railway station in the country where you need a visa and passport to go, and not so It is considered illegal to do so there. Today we will tell you about the railway station where these two documents are very important.

Know about this unique and only railway station

This railway station is located in Amritsar district of Punjab. Trains run to Pakistan from Darsal Attari station, so this is the only station in the country where visa is applicable. If you reach here without a visa, then after being caught at the station, you can be sent to jail. Since the issue is related to India-Pakistan travel, there is very tight security here due to security reasons. Films have also been shot here. Any citizen of the country who reaches this railway station without a visa is booked under 14 Foreign Act (accused of coming to this railway station without a visa) and whose bail is very difficult. it occurs.

Samjhauta Express is closed after 370 withdrawal

The country’s most VVIP train ‘Samjhauta Express’ was flagged off from this railway station. But after the removal of Article 370 from Kashmir, the Samjhauta Express is closed. This is the first railway station in India where permission is taken from the customs department as well as all the passengers sitting in the train to flag off the train. The passport number of all the passengers who buy tickets from this railway station is written after that they are given confirmed seats.

Permission is taken from the passengers to show the green flag

Friends, this is the first railway station in the country where permission is taken from the customs department as well as the passengers sitting in the train to flag off the train. The country’s most VVIP train Samjhauta Express is flagged off from this railway station. Friends, let me tell you that the passport number of those who buy every railway ticket from this railway station is written and they get a confirmed seat.

Porters are prohibited from coming, people themselves pick up all their luggage

Friends, you will also be surprised to hear that porters are also prohibited here. Here the passengers have to carry their own luggage. Took your convenience You will find trolleys here in which you can take your luggage outside. In the air-conditioned waiting room here, you will also get to see patriotic songs on the LED. The taste of food and drink here is such that you can never forget it. Army personnel are stationed 24 hours at this railway station. Who keep sending every moment information about this railway station to the Railway Headquarters (Baroda House Delhi). If the train gets late at this station due to any reason, then this information is given to the country of India as well as to the country of Pakistan. Along with this, the time of entry is also noted at both the places. Punjab police personnel are always alert at this railway station.

country’s last railway station

Attari is the last railway station of India in Punjab. It has Amritsar on one side and Lahore on the other. This station is not that big, but the role here is huge. Even after the train stops, some important work continues at this station, but still people are not allowed to go here easily.

a documentary to be made

Documenting the history and heritage of the 161-year-old Attari Railway Station, which has been renamed Attari Sham Singh Railway Station after renowned Sikh general artist Harpreet Sandhu, a documentary film titled “Attari Junction – A 161-” ready for. year old historical railway station”. The filming began today at the station, as Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar and MP Gurjit Aujla inaugurated the ‘Murhoot’ shot.

Disclaimer: All the information given in the news has been collected through internet. Therefore, before going to any destination, do check yourself and take the advice of experts. prabhatkhabar.com does not confirm any of the above claims. Our news does not promote any kind of drug abuse.