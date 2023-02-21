“This is my punishment” – News

February 21, 2023, 11:13 – BLiTZ – News

Today, February 21, actress Vera Alentova celebrates her 81st birthday. The celebrity did not leave domestic screens for a long time and tried with all her might to extend her film career. Once she even resorted to a radical measure, which she very quickly regretted.

Not so long ago, the star of the film “Moscow Does Not Believe in Tears” spoke about the tragedy she experienced – an unsuccessful plastic surgery. The actress shared that she went to the surgeon four times to match the required appearance on the screen. However, one of these interventions severely disfigured Alentova’s face.

“The doctor put the damn fat in my face. When I came to my senses after anesthesia and saw this horror, I thought that it would be better for me to die right here, ”Nemalakhov quotes her.

The actress stressed that soon after the operation she was forced to go on tour. At that moment, she was afraid to look at herself in the mirror. At the same time, massages and other cosmetic procedures did not affect the situation in any way.

“I just had to silently experience my tragedy … Of course, I took all this bacchanalia with a general discussion of my face as punishment for myself … I am getting old and every time I appear on the television screen in any programs causes a heated and negative discussion, ”said the actress .

