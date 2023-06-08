This market of Agra became plastic free, new initiative of municipal corporation and traders to save environment

Agra. To bring Agra number one in the cleanliness survey and to save the environment, the Municipal Corporation has declared a market in Agra polythene free. Additional Municipal Commissioner of Municipal Corporation started this program. Sitting on the publicity vehicle of the Municipal Corporation, the magician told the people about the damage caused by polythene. Appealed to completely remove single use plastic from life.

Plastic will not be seen in Chhipitola market

Additional Municipal Commissioner Surendra Prasad Yadav told that the traders of Agra’s Chhipitola market had told that they want to make their market plastic-free. There are about 212 shops in this market. A good initiative has been taken by the traders in making all these shops polythene and plastic free. As you know, we often take action to collect mitigation fee on those who use plastic. At the same time, the traders of this market have themselves taken a vow to make the market plastic-free. This will also send a good message to the society.

Ajit Nagar market has taken initiative

The Additional Municipal Commissioner told that before this the traders themselves have declared Ajit Nagar market as plastic free market in Agra. When the initiative is taken by the public to prevent plastic, then a good message goes to the society as well. The Municipal Corporation has made people aware by campaigning several times in the city to ban single use plastic. Action has also been taken against those who use plastic.

Shopkeepers are appealing to bring bags

People who push in the market say that pollution free carry bags are being used in place of plastic. Their cost is much more than polythene. If the customers are given money for the carry bag along with the goods, then the customers are reluctant to take the goods. He has also requested the customers that whenever they go out to buy goods, they should bring cloth bags from their homes. People did not have to spend extra money to buy carry bags. Same if people bring bags with them, then we will also not have to give goods in these expensive carry bags.