This powerful contestant reached first in the top 2 of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13! Viewers will be happy knowing the name

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 This time there was a close fight between 14 contestants. The shooting of the show is being done in Cape Town and according to the latest update, its shooting is over. The show will be telecast on TV on July 15, 2023. There are reports that Shiv Thackeray is the first contestant to reach the top 2. Knowing this, his fans will be very happy.

Shiv Thackeray reaches top 2 of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Shiv Thackeray is considered a strong contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. According to media reports, Shiv has made it to the top 2. If reports are to be believed, he has given an impressive performance throughout the season. Please tell that Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thackeray, Soundas Mufakir, Nira M Banerjee, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma Dino James will be seen in the show.

Shiva will be seen in Roadies?

Some time ago MTV Roadies uploaded a picture on Instagram, in which Shiv Thackeray was seen posing with Sonu Sood and other gang leaders. After which the news of his exit from the show started flying on social media. Although what is the truth, it will be known only after the telecast of the show. It was written in the caption of that picture, “We were waiting a lot, don’t you see, your own Shiva has come.”

property of shiv thackeray

According to Pinkvilla, Shiv Thackeray’s net worth is estimated to be around $8 to 10 million in USD. Shiv bought the first car of his life in March this year. He bought an SUV worth Rs 30 lakh. Please tell that he became the winner in Bigg Boss Marathi 2, after which his popularity increased a lot.

