This railway junction of Kerala will be known by the name of Indian cricketer Minnu Mani, got a big gift after debut

Indian women’s cricket team Recently the tour of Bangladesh has ended. India played T20 and ODI series on this tour. Team India defeated Bangladesh 2-1 in the T20 series, while the ODI series was tied 1-1. Promising player of Kerala during T20 series against Bangladesh Minnu Mani Got a chance to debut for Team India. Now after his debut, he has got another special gift in his hometown. In fact, a railway junction in Wayanad, Kerala has been renamed after Minnu.

Junction will be known as Minnu Mani

Minnu Mani, who made her T20 International debut for the Indian women’s cricket team, has received a special gift in her home town of Kerala. Now the Thalassery-Valliyaurkavu junction of his home town Wayanad has been renamed. Now this junction will be known as Minnu Mani Junction. This is a big gift of his life for Minnu after his debut for India.

IPL franchise Delhi Capitals also informed about the name of railway junction after Minnu through its official Twitter account. Giving information about this, Delhi Capitals tweeted that ‘Wayanad Junction of Kerala will serve as a reminder to fulfill your dreams. Minnu Mani has been given a surprise in honor of getting a place in the Indian team and performing exceptionally well in the India vs Bangladesh T20.

Road will be built till Minnu Mani’s house

Minnu’s home town Manthavadi MLA OR Kelu revealed that discussions are on to build a road till Mani’s house which is about 200 meters away from the municipal road. After Minnu’s debut, she is being continuously given gifts from her home municipality.

Minnu’s debut was great

On July 9, Minnu got a chance to debut for India in the first international match of the T20 series against Bangladesh. He took two wickets in his first match itself. Minnu took her first wicket as Shamima Sultana of Bangladesh. Performing brilliantly in his debut match, he spent only 9 runs in 4 overs and took 2 wickets in his name. Minnu Mani’s brilliant performance continued in the next match as well and he took 2 wickets for 28 runs in 4 overs in the third match. In the T20 series, this promising off-spinner took a total of five wickets in three matches at an average of 11.60 and an economy of 5.27.

Team India won the T20 series due to Minnu’s performance

India had captured 2-1 in the T20 series on Bangladesh tour. Minnu Mani played an important role in winning the T20 series for Team India. Minnu became the second highest wicket taker in the T20 series. Team India’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur was also very happy with Minnu’s brilliant bowling. He praised his debut and amazing performance in the T20 series.

ODI series draw between India and Bangladesh

Let us tell you that after the T20 series, a 3-match ODI series was also played between Team India and Bangladesh. However, Team India could not name this series and the ODI series was equal to 1-1. Bangladesh won the first match of the ODI series. But after this, Team India came back in the second match and won the match. The last match of the ODI series between the two teams was a tie. However, in the last ODI, the umpires took some wrong decisions, which cost the Indian team and the match was tied.

