This social media influencer will enter the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house as the first wild card contestant.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is entertaining the audience a lot these days. Now Aashika Bhatia, best known for her role in Salman Khan’s ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, is rumored to be a wildcard contestant in Bigg Boss OTT 2. The social media influencer has raised speculation and excitement among fans with his latest social media post. There are also reports of Youtuber Elvish Yadav possibly entering as a wildcard contestant.

Aashika Bhatia can be included in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Aashika Bhatia, famous for her character in the film ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, has gained immense popularity on social media. His reels go viral within minutes. The actress will soon be seen making a splash in Bigg Boss house. Ashika will be the third social media influencer after Abhishek Malhan and Manisha. Looking at her post, it seems that she is going to participate in the reality show. Aashika wrote on Instagram, “Big changes are coming in life! Staying away from social media for a while, see you on the other side…. Love Aashika Bhatia.”

Fans are very excited to see Aashika Bhatia in Bigg Boss house

Fans are very excited to see Aashika Bhatia as a wild card contestant. One user wrote, “Aashika is your big fan… ready to rock the Bigg Boss house”. Another user wrote, “After Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani, Aashika is ready to rock”. Another user wrote, “Aashika is a super actress… it will be fun to watch her”.

Seeing these two contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2, fans remember Siddharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, saying Same to Same

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Meanwhile, the reality show hosted by Salman Khan is entertaining the audience a lot. Currently, there are nine contestants inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, namely Avinash Sachdev, Babika Dhurve, Jia Shankar, Falak Naaz, JD Hadid, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan and Pooja Bhatt. The show has witnessed back to back eliminations, in which Punit Superstar, Palak Purswani, Alia Siddiqui and Akanksha Puri have been sent off. Recently, Cyrus Broacha took an emergency exit from the show due to medical reasons. The streaming of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 started from 17th June.