This star fast bowler of India reached the court of Mahakal before Sawan, photos went viral

Indian Cricket Team These days West Indies Has reached Caribbean soil for the series against. At the same time, many star players did not even get a chance on the West Indies tour. The name of India’s star fast bowler Umesh Yadav is also included in this list. Umesh Yadav, who was dropped from the team, reached Ujjain just before Sawan to visit Lord Mahakal. During this, his wife was also seen with Umesh. The photo of Umesh Yadav who reached Ujjain has also surfaced on social media.

Umesh Yadav reached the court of Mahakal with his wife

Indian team’s star fast bowler Umesh Yadav has shared some photos from his official Instagram account. In these photos, Umesh has reached the court of Mahakal with his wife. Umesh reached Mahakal and worshiped there. While worshiping in the Mahakal temple, Umesh is seen wearing a yellow dhoni and carrying a sheet on his shoulder. Umesh also participated in the Bhashmaarti of Mahakal. Umesh has also shared pictures of Mahakal from his official Instagram account. Fans are very fond of seeing Umesh Yadav’s Mahakal just before the beginning of the holy month of Sawan. These pictures of Umesh Yadav are becoming increasingly viral on social media.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Umesh Yadav (@umeshyaadav)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.jsUmesh Yadav is out of West Indies tour

Let us tell you that Umesh Yadav last played the final match of the World Test Championship in Team India’s jersey. However, he could not do anything special in this title match. Team India also had to pay for his poor performance and the Indian team had to face defeat at the hands of Australia. Umesh is currently out of the Test series to be held in the West Indies. He has not been included in Team India for this series. Seeing the pictures of Umesh in the Mahakal temple, the fans are hoping that he will make a great comeback in Team India by performing brilliantly soon.

SAFF Championship Final: Title match between India and Kuwait, know when and where you can watch live sitting at home for free career