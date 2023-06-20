This star fast bowler of Pakistan appeared in the first Test of Ashes 2023, VIDEO VIRAL

Ashes 2023 The first test of is going on at Edgbaston. By the end of the fourth day’s play, the Australian team has scored 107 runs at the loss of 3 wickets. Now the fifth and last day of the match has become very interesting. On the one hand, Australia has to score 174 runs on the last day to win. At the same time, on the fourth day of this match, Pakistan team’s star fast bowler Shaheen Afridi was seen on the field. Be seen enjoying the Ashes at Shaheen Stadium. The photo of Shaheen who came to watch the Ashes test is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Shaheen reached to watch the exciting first test

Pakistan team’s veteran star fast bowler Shaheen Afridi reached Edgbaston on the fourth day of the first Test of the Ashes series. Here he is seen enjoying the thrilling first Test at the stadium. The photo of Shaheen arriving at the stadium has been shared by England’s Barmy Army from its official Instagram account. A video of Shaheen Afridi has also gone viral on social media. In this video, Shaheen is seen with a fan. The fan accompanying Shaheen is seen playing a musical instrument. Shaheen was seen in a very handsome look during the Ashes. He wore a black T-shirt during the match.

Dil Dil Pakistan!Nice to meet you @iShaheenAfridiWhat a legend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wu2zcRdtnW

— England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) June 19, 2023



Australia got the target of 274 runs

Please tell that in this match, England declared their innings at 393/8 while batting first. In response to this, Australia’s team could only score 386 runs in the first innings. Australia had a chance to put pressure on England by scoring big, but it could not happen and on the contrary, England got the lead. After this, the England team scored 273 runs in the second innings. In this way, Australia has got a target of 274 runs to win. Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins hunted 4-4 for Australia. While Boland and Hazlewood took 1-1 wickets.

