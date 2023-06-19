This startup of Jharkhand’s Anshu is promoting water conservation, know how it is of great use

The exploitation of ground water has increased due to urbanization. Due to this the ground water level is going down rapidly. In such a situation, water conservation is the need of the hour. While studying engineering, Anshu Shekhar, a resident of Kanke Road in the capital city, noticed wastage of water in his college hostel. He was thinking of doing something for water conservation, then he got the idea of ​​his startup ‘Shekhar Telesystems’.

Shekhar’s startup is preparing such economical equipment for water conservation, which gives information about the water tank being full from the motor on the mobile. This automatic device also switches off the motor when the tank is full and starts the motor when the water is low. This idea was shared by Anshu and his friend cum partner Deepak Kumar at Jharkhand Startup 2019.

Anshu had taken a contribution of Rs 1.5 lakh from his father Rama Shankar Singh (retired SI of Bihar Police) to set up the company. This amount was used in research and development. Today this company is giving an annual turnover of Rs 1.5 crore.

Startup Prototype:

Anshu told that he was in the college hostel while studying Electronics and Communication Engineering. Often he used to worry seeing the water tank overflowing. Prepared a prototype of ‘Water Conservation through Automatic Pump Control’ in the final year project. The pump controller, which is completely a hardware, is connected to the software.

Under this, the pump is being operated through an app. At the same time, the centers of the pump have been designed for automatic water conservation. Apart from this, the summer cable used in boring has also been connected with automation. The pump controller of the new design has been linked to the Internet of Think (IoT). Now it is being made available on Business-to-Business (B-to-B) and Business-to-Customer (B-to-C) models as per the demand.

Incubation from NIT Patna and CUJ:



Shekhar Telesystems got incubation from NIT Patna and Central University in 2019. The Jharkhand government appreciated the idea, but did not provide suitable support. Whereas, the startup was appreciated in Bihar and Rs 10 lakh was provided as fund. This amount was spent in the promotion of the company and not in research. With this the company is now doing better work in Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha. Soon the company will work by joining Eastern Railway, discussion is going on.