This state will get the gift of second Vande Bharat Express, PM Modi will inaugurate 5 trains together for the first time

Vande Bharat Express: Karnataka is going to get the gift of another Vande Bharat Express train in the coming days. On the previous day, the new eight-car Vande Bharat Express train has reached Krantivera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR, KSR) station in Bengaluru. Now on June 26, PM Modi is going to inaugurate this Vande Bharat Express running between Bengaluru and Hubli-Dharwad. Let me tell you, this will be the second Vande Bharat train for Karnataka as already one Vande Bharat Express is running between Chennai, Bengaluru and Mysuru.

Vande Bharat Express will run 6 days a week

According to media reports, Vande Bharat Express starting between Bengaluru and Hubli-Dharwad will run 6 days a week. This train will not operate on Tuesday. This train will run all the rest of the days. According to the report, the Vande Bharat train will start from Yeshwanthpur railway station in Bengaluru. In its journey, the Vande Bharat train will stop at only one stoppage. This train will complete the journey between Bengaluru and Hubli-Dharwad in seven hours. The arrival of the brand new Vande Bharat Express train at KSR Bengaluru has set the stage for the launch of Karnataka’s second high-speed train connecting Bengaluru and Hubli-Dharwad.

Inauguration of 5 Vande Bharat trains simultaneously in the country

Significantly, PM Modi is going to inaugurate 5 Vande Bharat trains simultaneously in the country this month. According to the Ministry of Railways, on June 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Vande Bharat Bhopal-Indore, Bhopal-Jabalpur, Patna-Ranchi, Bengaluru-Hubli and Goa-Mumbai. PM Modi will be present at one place for the inauguration, while at 4 other places he will virtually flag off the trains.

Currently 18 Vande Bharat trains are running in the country

The first Vande Bharat train was run by the Indian Railways between New Delhi and Varanasi. After this Vande Bharat Express train was started in many states of the country. Know on which routes the Vande Bharat Express train is running now….

New Delhi to Varanasi Walked between New Delhi to Shri Vaishno Devi Katra. Run from Gandhinagar to Mumbai Started between New Delhi to Himachal. Vande Bharat Chennai to Mysore Vande Bharat was run between Nagpur to Bilaspur. Vande Bharat Train Howrah to New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam Mumbai to Solapur Mumbai to Shirdi Bhopal to Nizamuddin Secunderabad to Tirupati Chennai to Coimbatore Delhi to Ajmer Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod Bhubaneswar to Howrah Train Delhi to Dehradun

18. New Jalpaiguri to Guwahati.