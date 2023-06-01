This step of Mayawati will increase the difficulties of SP and Congress, it will be a challenge for BJP too

Loksabha Election 2024: Before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, on the one hand, where the process of forming an alliance has started and many parties are ready to come together on one platform, the situation in Uttar Pradesh is completely opposite. The Bahujan Samaj Party has raised the alarm against the Samajwadi Party and the Congress. On the other hand, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has also indicated on several occasions that if an alliance is made with the Congress, it will be given only a few seats in the state. He claims that the Congress’s base has shrunk in the state. Now it will be a matter to be seen how much the Congress is ready to sacrifice in the alliance formed against the Bharatiya Janata Party. However, it is not that only the alliance of SP and Congress will work in UP. The results of the 2017 UP assembly elections testify to this fact. Without BSP no alliance is seen taking its full shape in the state.

