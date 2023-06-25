this time the month of sawan is very difficult shiva devotees will get jalabhishek on eight mondays rjl

Sawan Maas 2023: Varanasi. There is a special recognition of the month of Sawan in Kashi, the city of Bhole. Sawan, starting from July 4, this time will be of 58 days due to the increase of one month and Shiv devotees will get eight Mondays for Jalabhishek. This will be the first time after a long time when Baba Vishwanath will be decorated in ten forms in Sawan. Chief Executive Officer Sunil Kumar Verma said that Shiva devotees coming to Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Mahadev’s beloved month of Sawan will be welcomed on the red carpet. Flowers will be showered at all the entrances of the temple to welcome the devotees. Arrangements have been made in the Dham premises to protect them from sun and rain. The route has been fixed for the pilgrims coming to the Dham of Dariya Maidagin Dasha Sumeg Ganga Ghat. The path from which one enters after darshan, he will have to leave from the same path. For the convenience of devotees, there is a preparation to start water taxi from 80 more ghats to Vishwanath Dham. One million devotees are expected to come on the first Monday of Sawan, monitoring will be done from the control room to control the crowd.