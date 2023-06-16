‘This tour is of global partnership between two big democracies’, Republican MP said ahead of PM Modi’s US visit

Ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s US visit Republican Congresswoman Cindy Hyde Smith In a big statement, he said, “Next week, we will be honored to have him (PM Modi) address a joint sitting of Congress, underscoring the importance of the relationship between the United States and India. US and India The bond between the two is not just an alliance, it is part of a strategic and global partnership.”

PM Modi will be the state guest of US till June 24

Let us tell you that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a US visit from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Modi will be welcomed as a state guest in Washington on June 22. The Republican MP, excited about his visit, says that the relationship between America and India is not just an alliance. Rather it is a strategic partnership and a global partnership.

PM Modi to address joint session of US Congress

Significantly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a US visit from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Modi will be welcomed as a state guest in Washington on June 22. On the same day, he will address a joint session of the US Congress. In the United States Senate, Smith said on Thursday that I am ready to warmly welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Next week, PM Modi will address a joint meeting of Congress to underline the importance of the relationship between the US and India. For this he will be respected here.

PM to leave for Egypt after US tour

Let us tell you, PM Modi will be jointly hosted for a lunch by Vice President Kamala Harris and US Secretary of State Antony Bilken. PM has a program of several curated interactions with prominent CEOs, professionals and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the overseas Indians. After which PM Modi will travel to Cairo for a state visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt from 24-25 June 2023. The visit is at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. This will be the Prime Minister’s first visit to Egypt.

PM Modi’s US visit, all eyes on ‘Hunter-killer’ Predator drone deal )Prime Minister Narendra Modi US visit