This TV beauty kicked off Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13! Said- I have reality show...

The role of Akshara Goenka Birla in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai System Rathore Is performing The system has made a household name with this character. Fans now know her by the name of Akshara. Meanwhile, in an interview, the actress revealed why she does not want to do reality shows. From his answer, it seems that he was offered Rohit Shetty’s show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Pranali Rathod has distanced herself from reality shows

Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Akshara i.e. Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopra’s on-screen chemistry is loved by the audience. Pranali and Harshad’s fans fondly call him Abhira. Although her fans want to see the actress in reality shows, but for now she has kept distance from reality shows. He has also given the reason behind this.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pranali Rathod (@pranalirathodofficial)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

System rejected Khatron Ke Khiladi

In fact, during an interaction with the media, Pranali said, “Currently, I am doing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and I am busy with it. I don’t have time for reality shows and hence I have rejected the offers. It seems that he got offers to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss, but he rejected them.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: In the very first task, these contestants broke sweat, 4 celebs got fear noose

wild card in khatron ke khiladi 13



On the other hand, according to Bollywoodlife’s report, Abdu Rojik is also going to South Africa for Rohit Shetty’s show. The pair of Shiv Thackeray and Abdu Rojik was very much liked by the fans since the time of Bigg Boss 16. If this happens then watching the episodes is going to be a lot of fun. Apart from this, there have been reports that Sumbul Taukeer can be a part of the show. Imlie may join as a wild card contestant along with actress Abdu Rozic.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IolrB-jLY7w) )system rathore