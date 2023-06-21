This woman from Bhopal is the owner of 10 private jets, not even related to IIT, IIM or Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

Richest Business Woman Of India: Jetsetgo CEO Kanika Tekriwal is one of the richest women in India with a net worth of around Rs 420 crore. Kanika Tekriwal, 33, founded JetSetGo in 2012 when she was just 22. JetSetGo is a plane aggregator startup that operates, manages and flies chartered planes and helicopters. Kanika Tekriwal is a cancer survivor and her journey is truly incredible as she started from scratch to set up her aviation-based startup and now owns 10 private jets. Learn details about Kanika Tekriwal.

Kanika Tekriwal’s JetsetGo India’s First Aircraft Leasing Organization

Kanika Tekriwal’s Jetsetgo is India’s first aircraft leasing organization and handles air traveling of around 1,00,000 passengers. Kanika Tekriwal was born in Bhopal and belongs to a Marwari family. Kanika Tekriwal completed her schooling from Lawrence School, Lovedale and also studied at Jawaharlal Nehru Senior Secondary School, Bhopal. Kanika has completed her graduation from Coventry University. Kanika Tekriwal deserves all the credit for changing the charter plane sector in India.

Kanika Tekriwal is also a cancer survivor

Kanika Tekriwal once told the media, “I had this idea in my head for about three years, but when I took out my sketch board and started working on it, I came to know that I had cancer, which made me Backtracked a year.” Luckily there was no one else in the country to start such a thing till my treatment was over.

Named as Youngest Self Made Entrepreneur

Kanika Tekriwal, married to a Hyderabad-based businessman, was named the Youngest Self Made Entrepreneur in India by Kotak Private Banking Hurun Leading Wealth Women List 2021.

Kanika was also honored with the title of The Sky Queen along with many honors.

Kanika has won several awards and honors for her business acumen, including the National Entrepreneurship Award by the Government of India and the Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum.

