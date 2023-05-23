This work was done by a girl who was abducted in Saran, two of the 25 minors found in the police raid are from Bengal

Chhapra. Police has taken strict action against orchestra operators in Saran. The police team raided on Tuesday and recovered 25 minor girls working in the orchestra. Two of the recovered girls were abducted and brought to Chhapra and were forced to do obscene dance. The relatives of the girls had complained about this to the National Child Welfare Commission. The police have taken this action on the instructions of the commission. This action of the police has created a stir among the orchestra operators.

orchestra conductor in custody

Recently, the National Child Welfare Commission had received a complaint that minor girls are being kidnapped and made to dance obscenely in the orchestra in Chhapra. After this, the team of National Child Protection Commission, Child Welfare Commission team, Rescue Foundation Delhi team reached Chhapra and raided orchestra conductors with the help of Saran police. During the raid, 25 minor girls were recovered. In this case, the police have also detained several orchestra conductors.

Two of the recovered girls are from West Bengal.

According to the police, among the 25 minor girls who have been recovered, two girls from West Bengal are also included, whose families had complained to the National Commission for Children. The members of the National Commission for Children have informed the families of the girls about their recovery. At present, the police is interrogating the orchestra conductors taken into custody and the girls who were freed. There has been a stir after this action of the police.