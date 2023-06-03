Those guilty of Odisha train accident will not be spared: PM

Bhubaneswar, 03 June (Hindustan Times). Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took stock of the situation by reaching the site of the gruesome train accident near Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district of Odisha. The Prime Minister said that strict action will be taken against those found guilty for the train accident.

Prime Minister Modi said that a terrible accident happened last evening, I am feeling unbearable pain. In this journey, the citizens of many states have lost something or the other. Many people have lost their lives. It is very painful, mind blowing. The government will leave no stone unturned for the good health of the family members who have been harmed.

He said that the relatives we have lost will not be able to return, but the government is with them in their grief. This incident is very serious for the government. Instructions have been given for each type of test. Whoever is found guilty will be punished severely, he will not be spared.

The Prime Minister said, I thank the Government of Odisha and all the officers of the administration here, who tried to help the people with whatever resources they had in such a situation. I heartily congratulate the citizens here.

He said that in this hour of grief, I have come after visiting the spot. I have spoken to the injured citizens who were in the hospital. I don’t have words to express this pain, but may God give us all the strength to come out of this sad time as soon as possible.

So far 288 passengers have died, while more than 800 are injured in the train accident that took place at around 07 pm on Friday evening near Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district of Odisha.