Those seeking help for treatment in Chief Minister’s Janata Darbar, CM gave instructions to make an estimate

Gorakhpur. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janata Darbar on the fourth day of his visit to Gorakhpur on Monday at the Digvijaynath auditorium complex located in the Gorakhnath temple complex. One by one reached the complainants. Listened to their problems and assured them of all possible help. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is on a visit to Gorakhpur to perform religious programs. Around 300 people put forth their problems before the CM in the Janata Darbar organized on Monday. The Chief Minister told the officials that the problems of the people coming to the Janata Darbar should be resolved Should be resolved in time. Maximum number of cases reached before the CM seeking financial assistance for treatment. The Chief Minister gave instructions to the relatives of all the sick people to arrange funds for the treatment.

Bihar’s woman also reached with complaint

The Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare and send an estimate of the treatment expenses of the people coming to the Janata Darbar for treatment and send it to the government as soon as possible. A woman from Bihar had also reached the Janata Darbar. Met and requested for financial assistance for treatment. On being asked by the Chief Minister, the woman told that her Ayushman card has not been made in Bihar. Due to this she is not being treated. CM instructed to take action according to the rules for the treatment of the woman resident of Bihar. The woman told him that her Ayushman card has not been made. Then the CM handed over his application to the officials and ordered to take action as per the rules. It is worth mentioning that whenever Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath comes on a visit to Gorakhpur, he organizes Janata Darbar.

Report – Kumar Pradeep