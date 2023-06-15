Those who entered Nitish Kumar’s security circle turned out to be chain snatchers, CM was doing morning walk, 2 arrested

Breaking the security cordon of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Thursday, two unknown bike riders reached very close to CM Nitish Kumar at high speed. Seeing the high speed bike coming towards him, the CM also got scared and immediately ran towards the footpath. By the time the security personnel posted in the security could understand something, both the boys riding the bike fell while running away. After this, the security personnel ran and caught both of them. The police confiscated his Pulsar 220 bike and sent it to the Secretariat police station. Both the arrested boys are residents of Masodhi. SSP Rajeev Mishra told that both the youths have been arrested. Both were running away after carrying out the incident of chain snatching. In order to escape, breaking the security cordon, both the youths reached near the Chief Minister.

The chain was snatched from the woman near NN College

The SSP said that the two arrested youths snatched a gold chain from the neck of Shashi Sinha, a resident of Boring Canal Road, at around 6.30 am and ran towards Atal Path via the garbage dumping yard in front of AN College. While going down the Atal Path, both the bike riders reached Bailey Road by taking a sharp turn and then entered Ane Marg to carry out the second incident. Meanwhile, when the policemen posted in the security stopped, both of them accelerated their bike. When the police started chasing from behind, both the bike riders entered the seven circular road and broke the barricading in order to escape and entered the CM’s security cordon. There was a stir as soon as the bike entered. Seeing the high speed bike coming near him, the CM also ran towards the footpath, but both the bike riders fell while going ahead, after which the security personnel caught both of them.

SSP reached the spot as soon as the information about the incident was received

Security personnel became active after the incident. Several police officers including SSP reached the spot. The bikers were questioned. The bike number is BR 01 DK 7148. The bike was being driven by a young man named Himanshu, the bike is also in his name. The name of the second youth is Suraj. The SSP told that raids have also been done at the house of both.

