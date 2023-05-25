Those who interfere in the election process of Bangladesh will not get entry in America

Washington, May 25 (Hindustan). Anyone who interferes in the election process of Bangladesh will not be allowed to enter America. In this regard, the US State Department has announced a new visa policy.

Elections are proposed in Bangladesh in January 2024. America is taking a tough stand regarding these elections. The US State Department has said in its new visa policy to restrict the travel permits of those people who are considered responsible for obstructing the elections in Bangladesh. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that a new visa policy is being announced under sections of the Immigration and Nationality Act to support Bangladesh’s goal of holding free, fair and peaceful national elections. Under this, if any Bangladeshi is found guilty of disrupting the democratic election process, then America will be able to restrict the visa of that person under this policy. The policy will also cover current and former Bangladeshi officials, members of pro-government and opposition political parties, members of law enforcement agencies, the judiciary and security services.

Blinken said that the US has also informed the Bangladesh government about this decision. He said that he is announcing this policy to extend his support to all those who seek to advance democracy in Bangladesh. Blinken’s announcement came a week after a senior State Department official said the US was not concerned about the participation of any particular party in Bangladesh’s next elections, but wanted the elections to be free and fair. Be in a cordial environment.