Those who took government jobs on fake documents in Bihar are no longer well, the services of 70 health workers were dismissed

Those who take government jobs on fake documents in Bihar are no longer safe. The state government is taking action against such people on a large scale in every department. In Muzaffarpur district alone, the Health Department has dismissed the services of 70 convicts. It is being told that 70 health workers reinstated on fake papers in various PHCs including Muzaffarpur Sadar Hospital were dismissed. On the instructions of the Director-Chief of Disease Control Public Health of the Health Department, the Regional Additional Director dismissed 11 health workers and the Civil Surgeon dismissed 59 health workers.

Action taken on the orders of the High Court

It is said that he has been dismissed in the light of the order of the High Court. The workers who have been dismissed have been classified by the government as irregular, illegal and bogus. Many of these people have died, while many have retired. Civil surgeon Dr. UC Sharma told that the High Court, after completing the hearing of civil appeals of Bihar government and others vs. Devendra Sharma and Bihar government and others vs. Kirti Narayan Prasad, has fixed the termination of service of these personnel on October 17, 2019 and November 30, 2018 respectively. was ordered. After this the health department divided it into three parts. After investigation, the Director General ordered the dismissal of all 70 personnel on 11 July 2023 and the Regional Director Muzaffarpur on 13 July. The 11 personnel reinstated by the then Additional Director were also dismissed.

Talking to the driver by pressing the alarm without any reason in Vande Bharat will have to face the consequences, know the special news related to the railway

Order to stop pension of retired personnel

Those who have retired, their pension will also stop. On the other hand, the order related to stopping the family pension of those who have passed away has been given to the Withdrawal and Disbursement Officer. At present only 65 people out of 70 personnel are alive. Of these, currently 21 people are working in various PHCs and Sadar Hospital, while two personnel have been transferred out of the district. One worker is traceless, while five have died.

Crackdown on fake teachers will also be done

In almost all the districts in Bihar, the people who have taken the job of teachers on fake certificates are being identified. For this, action is being taken on a large scale by the department. The certificates of employed teachers are being checked through monitoring. In such a situation, the Vigilance Department has so far lodged an FIR against 91 fake teachers in various police stations in Samastipur. Although some planning units have not sacked these teachers. The DPO had clearly said in the letter given to the Secretary of the Planning Unit and the Block Education Officer that after receiving the letter, while taking preventive action against the said teachers, stop them from going to school and registering their presence in the school.

3545 teachers folder not found

The department is preparing to collect the amount by summoning the list of such fake teachers. Apart from this, the forgery that has taken place in the reinstatement of district employed teachers, the monitoring department has not been able to solve that mystery yet. According to the information, the educational and training certificates of 11,454 employed teachers have to be checked. Till now the folders of about 3545 teachers have not been received. In such a situation, the monitoring department is sweating in taking action against fake teachers.

Instructions to give copy of certificates to monitoring till 25

The Education Department has instructed the District Education Officer and the District Program Officer (Establishment) to provide attested copies of the educational and training certificates of the teachers appointed during the period 2006 to 2015 under Panchayati Raj Institute and Municipal Institute to the Monitoring Department by May 25. . Significantly, in the district also, more than three thousand folders related to various planning units could not be made available. In the instructions sent by the department, citing the order passed in the petition filed in the Patna High Court, the department has said that the monitoring department is getting the educational certificates of the teachers employed. In this order, it has been decided by the department that the certificates of such teachers, whose related folders are uploaded on the web portal, will be downloaded and authenticated by the District Program Officer (Establishment) and the nominated officer of the monitoring department of the district will be sent a copy for verification. Shipped within a week.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8QS9TBdJT2g)