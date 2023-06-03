Thousands of people have lost their lives in train accidents since independence in Bihar, know the biggest rail accidents ever

The Odisha train accident reminded of the incident that took place 42 years ago on June 6, 1981, on the Mansi-Saharsa railway line in Bihar. In this, seven coaches packed with passengers were immersed in the Bagmati river. On June 6, 1981, in the late evening of Saturday, when the train was going from Mansi to Saharsa, during this time a buffalo came on the bridge, to save which the driver hit the brakes. But due to rain, due to slippery tracks, the train derailed and leaving the railway line, seven coaches got immersed in the Bagmati river. At the time when this accident happened, the train was full of passengers. The condition of the train was such that people were full from the roof of the train to the seats inside the train.

Biggest train accidents ever

June 6, 1981: The biggest train accident happened in the country. On this date, a train fell into the Bagmati river while crossing a bridge in Bihar, killing more than 750 people.

25 June 2014 : Twelve bogies of the Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express were derailed near Saran district. This train was going from Delhi to Dibrugarh in Assam. In this, more than six passengers were killed and one and a half dozen people were injured.

8 April 2014: At least 37 pilgrims, including women and children, who were standing on the railway tracks, were killed when the speeding Rajyarani Express hit them in Khagaria district.

3 February 2019: 12 coaches of the Anand Vihar-Radhikapur Seemanchal Express suddenly derailed. Seven people lost their lives in this, while 24 people were seriously injured.

23 February 2023 : A goods train between Karabandia and Pahleja railway station in Rohtas had met with an accident. In this, 13 coaches were derailed.

3 June 2022 : The train accident took place on the Daniyawan-Islampur route in Nalanda district. Eight bogies of the train were overturned due to the derailment. In this, one youth was killed and one was injured.

26 October 2022: The goods train going from Hazaribagh Town to Dadri station had derailed. 53 out of 58 coaches of the goods train were derailed. This accident happened at Gurpa station in Gaya district.

