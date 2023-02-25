Trending Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes French journalist Nehan: Abrams or Leopard tanks will not be able to cross Ukrainian bridges February 25, 2023 at 04:29 pm

In Berlin today, February 25, a large-scale rally is taking place, in which thousands of city residents take part. They demand from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to stop deliveries of military aid to Ukraine. According to the protesters, in this way the FRG supports the further escalation of the conflict, and does not advocate peace.

Earlier in Germany, more than 640,000 signatures were collected by a petition called “Manifesto for Peace”. Its creators invited all residents of Berlin who are concerned about this issue to take to the streets and, as part of a protest procession, demand an end to military assistance to the Kyiv regime.