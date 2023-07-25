Thousands of years old rock paintings are present on the mountains of Chitrakoot in the middle of the Vindhya mountain range

Chitrakoot, 25 July (Hindustan). Once again ancient evidence related to human civilization has been found in the world famous mythological pilgrimage Chitrakoot situated between UP-MP in the middle of Vindhya mountain range. About 50 km from the district headquarter. These ancient evidences are present at innumerable places in the Dharkundi forest. Pictures thousands of years old, in the hill adjacent to Aghamarshan Kund, Chitrakoot A Cultural Heritage team has found stone age rock paintings. The abundance of different types of animals in the pictures can be revealed by study.

Anuj Hanumat, head of the Chitrakoot A Cultural Heritage Team engaged in research and study on ancient rock paintings related to human civilization, said that the aim of the team is to discover the mythological, historical and cultural secrets hidden in Chitrakoot and bring them to the general public. So that these places can be connected with the main stream of tourism. He said that research should be done on these ancient secrets, so that the history related to human civilization could be strengthened. He told that some evidence has been found at some places. Which will be made public after studying and researching it.

Let us tell you that many secrets of human civilization are one of the ancient human settlements of the whole world. Even today deep secrets are hidden in the mountains of Chitrakoot. Earlier also the team has brought to light the rock paintings present in Sarhat, Khambha, Chulhi, Karpatia, Mau Gurdari, Bada Baba and Rishian and Kotra of Mau tehsil of Patha region.

There is a lot of similarity between the rock paintings of Bhim Baitka and Sirhat.

It should be noted that the holy land of Chitrakoot, the abode of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram, was not only famous as a religious center on the map of India, but now it is going to make a place in the form of major archaeological sites as well. The evidence of this is the two consecutive visits of the Archaeological Department of India on the land of Chitrakoot, which will undoubtedly be historic for Chitrakoot in the coming times.

Two consecutive visits of the Archaeological Department of India – New Delhi have brought Bundelkhand one step ahead on the possibilities of tourism. The first team of the Archaeological Department of India under the leadership of Deputy Director Dr. R. Sinha inspected the Palaeolithic rock paintings located at Sirhat in Manikpur tehsil of Chitrakoot district. The rock paintings found at Sirhat and its surrounding places are also exactly like the rock paintings of Bhimbaithka. That is, there is a lot of similarity between the rock paintings of Bhimbaithka and Sirhat. Because of this, this too became a thousand years old culture. The mineral colors used in the paintings of Bhimbetka are mainly ocher and red.

Importance of Chitrakoot rock paintings

Looking at the rocks, it seems that the hands and feet of the ancestors would have made them smooth and here such smoothness of the rocks cannot be due to weathering of nature. All the rocks are crying out saying that a human civilization flourished here. Research students of ancient history should make it the subject of their research so that more secrets related to it can be revealed. Rubbing of the rope leaves a mark on the stone, similarly due to the daily work of those ancestors, this whole place has also become humanized and smooth. Similar rock paintings are located in the Raisen district of the Central Provinces of India. This place is known as Bhim Betka. It is a Palaeolithic residential site. Which is famous for rock paintings and rock shelters made by primitive humans. These paintings are believed to be from Palaeolithic to Mesolithic period. These are the oldest signs of human life in India.

thousands of years old culture

This place of Chitrakoot is at the lower end of Vindhyachal hills. The rock paintings found at Sirhat and its surrounding places are also exactly like the rock paintings of Bhimbaithka. That is, there is a lot of similarity between the rock paintings of Bhim Baitka and Sirhat. Because of this, this too became a thousand years old culture. The mineral colors used in the paintings of Bhima Baithka are mainly ocher and red. The most surprising thing is that in the rock paintings made in and around Sirhat, ocher color has been used on a large scale.

A large Palaeolithic culture flourished in Patha.

This is not just the story of a picture but it is a large Palaeolithic culture that flourished in the text and like the Indus Valley Civilization was discovered much later but today it is one of the best human cultures. Similarly, this culture of Patha also contains many secrets and can go ahead in the contemporary stone cultures. The remains of this Patha culture can also be destroyed because illegal mining of volders is going on by mining mafia just one kilometer away from it. That’s why the government should immediately declare it a protected area. By the way, through these rock paintings, the coming generation can give birth to a new art. This discovery is the discovery of the young generation, which has proved that the archaeological ruins written in the books are still alive.

Administration of rock paintings will be preserved- Abhishek Anand

District Magistrate Abhishek Anand says that the Adi Tirtha Chitrakoot contains heritage of many religious and mythological importance. All possible efforts will be made to preserve the stone inscriptions found in Chitrakoot. He has appreciated the efforts of Chitrakoot A Cultural Heritage team. Along with this, the officials of the Archaeological Department have been instructed to preserve the rock paintings.