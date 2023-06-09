Threats to kill NCP President Sharad Pawar, daughter Supriya Sule complains

Mumbai, 09 June (Hindustan Times). Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar has received death threats on social media on Friday. After this, Sharad Pawar’s daughter and MP Supriya Sule met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Padsalkar and lodged a complaint about this threat. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the matter would be investigated immediately and strict action would be taken against those who threatened. After this threat, security has been increased at Sharad Pawar’s residence in Mumbai and Pune.

According to the information, Sharad Pawar has been threatened with death through a post on Twitter handle and Facebook. This threat has been given from the Twitter handle of Saurabh Pimpalkar. Supriya Sule told reporters after meeting the police commissioner that there should be a thorough probe into the threat received by Sharad Pawar. Repression and gangsterism continue in Maharashtra. Supriya Sule said that if something bad happens in future, the home minister of the country and the state will be responsible for it. Supriya Sule has demanded that the security of Sharad Pawar and whose invisible hand is behind it must come to the fore. All these should be transparently investigated.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that there can be difference of opinion in politics, but there cannot be difference of opinion. Action will be taken against those who are not careful while speaking against any person.