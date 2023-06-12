Three auto riders killed, many injured in a tractor collision in Bareilly

Bareilly . The family of Haji Rafiq Ahmed, a resident of Tiliapur village under CBganj police station area of ​​Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, was going to attend the Urs of Bhairam Shah Baba organized at Mudia Jagir under Devarnia police station area. They booked the auto of Khadim alias Bhura, a resident of neighboring Bandiya village However, the auto was hit by a speeding tractor-trolley coming from the wrong direction on the Nainital road near Semikheda under Bhojipura police station area. Bano (65 years), wife of Haji Rafiq, and Khadim (35 years), the auto driver, were killed in the accident. died on the spot. Along with this, Angoori, daughter of the deceased Bano, died during treatment in the hospital. Several children, including daughter-in-law Imrana, Khushboo and son Bhura, were seriously injured in the accident. They were taken to the hospital for treatment. Admitted in. He is undergoing treatment.

Zairin was going to attend Urs

Relatives of the deceased present in the district hospital told that Urs is going on in Mudia village of Devarnia police station. She was going to attend Urs with her family. An accident happened on the way.

Children’s lives saved with the help of passers-by, video viral

The tractor trolley hit the auto. Three passengers in the auto were killed. Along with this, many passengers were seriously injured. After the accident, the passers-by helped the injured. picked up and adopted. This saved the lives of the children. Passengers sent the injured to the hospital for treatment. The video of the accident is going viral on social media.

Report – Muhammad Sajid