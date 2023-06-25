Three criminals arrested for looting passers-by in Lohardaga, weapons recovered

Lohardaga, Amit Kumar Raj : Lohardaga In Sukurhutu Patra of police station area, three criminals who looted and assaulted passers-by, laborers and traders were arrested with weapons and sent to Lohardaga Jail on Sunday. The three arrested accused are accused of looting in Cairo police station area.

what is the whole matter

In a press conference held at Kudu police station, in-charge Dinesh Prasad Mehta told that two tribal leaders of Kudu police station area Awadhesh Oraon and Jatru Oraon were going to Jonjro Namnagar of Kudu police station area to attend a wedding ceremony. Meanwhile, three criminals Madan Yadav, son of Sudarshan Yadav, resident of Utka village of Cairo police station area, Nakeem Ansari, son of Zamruddin Ansari and Ansar Ansari, son of Taufik Ansari, stopped the car of both the tribal leaders and assaulted them by stopping the car and taking about five thousand rupees. , ran away after looting purse and other belongings. After identifying one of the accused by the villagers, the police was informed.

In Palamu, Kedia and Ram-Shyam brothers organized a gathering of tunes adorned with torrential rain.

Three accused arrested

The police reached the spot and with the help of the Cairo police station took one of the accused into custody. Two accused were taken into custody with the help of the villagers and on the pointers of the accused taken into police custody. During the search, a country made pistol was recovered from one of the accused. Police is telling the relation of one of the arrested accused with the banned extremist organization PLFI. The station in-charge told that the police was informed that three criminals had carried out the incident of robbery in Sukurhutu Patra of Kudu police station area. On the basis of inputs received from the villagers, the police arrested the three accused while conducting a raid in Utka village of Kairo police station area.

People breathed a sigh of relief from the arrest of all three

The arrested accused have carried out the incident of looting near Kandani canal of Cairo police station area. The police was searching for all three for a month. In the arrest of the three accused, the police personnel of Kudu police station and Josephina Hembram and Shobhakant Harijan were involved. With the arrest of all three, the pedestrians, businessmen and laborers walking on the Tati-Kairo main road have heaved a sigh of relief.