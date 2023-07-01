Three days remand of other accused including CA Neeraj Mittal in money laundering case, ED will inquire further

Ranchi: ED will interrogate CA (Chartered Accountant) Neeraj Mittal, Ram Prakash Bhatia and Tara Chand arrested in money laundering case for three more days. The special ED court has given its permission. Let us tell you that Birendra Ram, the suspended chief engineer of Jharkhand’s Rural Development Department, is accused of helping in converting black money into white. In this case, the ED (Enforcement Directorate) had arrested all the three accused in the past and the ED was interrogating them.

Last days ED got five days remand

The PMLA court had given a five-day remand to the ED to Neeraj Mittal, Ramprakash Bhatia and Tarachand, three assistants of the suspended chief engineer Birendra Ram of the Rural Development Department. The three accused are accused of helping Birender Ram’s black money into white. The ED had arrested all the three accused and presented them in the court and asked for six days remand. After hearing on this, the court had given remand for five days.

Seminar on the birth anniversary of Dr. BP Keshari at TRL, Ranchi University, Nagpuri Institute remembered the founder like this

Allegations of converting black money into white

Delhi CM Mukesh Mittal’s aide Neeraj Mittal, hawala businessman Ramprakash Bhatia and Tarachand, who formed a company with the help of fake Aadhaar and PAN, are involved in the charges of money laundering of Birendra Ram’s black money. ED arrested Neeraj Mittal after calling him from Delhi to Ranchi. Ramprakash Bhatia was arrested on 24 June 2023 after being caught in Delhi and brought to Ranchi. Neeraj Mittal was arrested late night of 23 June 2023. After this he was produced in the court.

How much do you know Jharkhand agitator and educationist Dr. BP Keshari? Nagpuri institute is his unique gift